VU 443rd Birthday: Events For the Community and Public

This year, on 1 April, Vilnius University (VU) will celebrate its 443rd birthday. The University will have a week of celebrations and invite its community and the public to enjoy various activities: from events that have already become a tradition to special events initiated specifically for this birthday.

“I sincerely invite members of the community as well as all people of Vilnius, all citizens to Vilnius University birthday events. Let’s take these days as an opportunity to show unity, meet each other, affirm loyalty to one another, continuity of traditions, and efforts to nurture what’s important. Among other things, we will continue our tradition of awarding Memory Diplomas, remembering the repressed members of the University community, a tradition that is taking on a new meaning these days,” said VU Rector Prof. Rimvydas Petrauskas.

Novelty: science communication competition

This year, for the first time, on the occasion of its birthday, VU is hosting a science communication competition Science Sprint. Teams consisting of one lecturer and one student will have 3 minutes to present research or scientific idea they find fascinating. Contestants will be judged by a commission and spectators, and the best presenters will be awarded cash prizes. The event will take place on 1 April, 18:00, at the Paviljonas venue (Pylimo g. 21B). It will be open to the public.

Also this year, VU’s popular science magazine Spectrum will offer a delight for those interested in the synergy of art and science – an exhibition of illustrations. Published since 2004, the magazine now offers its readers informative popular science texts as well as colorful illustrations by young Lithuanian talents. The most beautiful of them will be exhibited in the Grand Courtyard of the Central Palace (Universiteto g. 3) from 28 March to 31 May.

On 2 April, VU Museum and Sports Center will invite everyone wishing for a more active celebration to meet for an orientation game with the objective of finding university-related sites in Vilnius (duration – 2 or 4 hours). It will be a great opportunity to learn about the history of the university as well as the history of the city while walking or running. The event will start at 12:00 in the Grand Courtyard of Vilnius University (Universiteto g.3).

Traditional birthday events on a festive day

The tradition of displaying the first printed Lithuanian book – Catechism of Martynas Mažvydas – for one day every year becomes a great opportunity for a large part of the public to get acquainted with an important part of our cultural heritage. Therefore, this year the original of the book will be exhibited, as usual, on 1 April from 10:00 to 19:00 in the P. Smuglevičius Hall of the VU Library (Universiteto g. 3, 1st floor).

The VU Foundation will invite everyone to give the University an eternal birthday present – a symbolic €4.43 online donation to the VU Endowment Fund, which operates on a sustainable basis. And VU Talent Evening will select the best dancers, singers, artists, or otherwise talented members of the community.

For six years in a row, on VU’s birthday, the University also awarded symbolic diplomas in memory of members of the community expelled from it by totalitarian regimes. This diploma and its public award ceremony are part of the historical research-based initiative Recovering Memory, which aims to assess the impact of totalitarian regimes on the VU community, discover the victims and symbolically return them to the university community. This year, on 1 April at 15:00 in the Theater Hall, 27 former members will be awarded Memory Diplomas and returned to the community.